The main fight of Hervé Lefez, mayor of Maysel (Oise): to prevent the installation of a relay antenna. This small village of 249 inhabitants refuses to see the landscape change. “What was initially planned was the installation of an antenna with a height of 75 meters which was to destroy the entirety of this plot of land and half of the football field, the only playground for children in the area. town“.

“People have chosen to live in Maysel because the price of real estate is low, if tomorrow an antenna of this height is established here, for sure, there will be a depreciation of real estate assets“, explains the mayor. The village therefore prefers to remain largely in the white zone.”The waves are not so recommended for the inhabitants nearby and then we are concerned“, explains this local resident. Two thirds of the inhabitants signed the petition against the relay antenna.”The village is bundled, people have the possibility to connect to Wifi, we want telephony, but not at any price“.

