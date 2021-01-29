The Court of Cassation in Abu Dhabi upheld a ruling by the Court of Appeal requiring a company to pay a former employee 596,999 dirhams compensation for the dismissal without warning and a leave allowance, and the court rejected the appeal submitted by the company and obligated it to fees and expenses.

In the details, an employee filed a “part-time worker” lawsuit against the company of his “former employer”, demanding that it pay him his dues in the form of wages late than 16 days, a warning allowance, a leave allowance of 50 days, an end-of-service bonus, and compensation for dismissal Arbitrary, and an amount of 200 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damage, and its obligation to deliver him a certificate of experience and a return ticket, indicating his association with the company with an indefinite work contract since mid-2015 with a total wage of 110 thousand dirhams, the basic of which is 59 thousand dirhams, and he remained at work until The company dismissed him without a legitimate reason after more than four years of work, and his dues have not been paid to him.

The court ruled that it had no evaluative competence to look into the case and ordered it to be referred to the college department as “total workers” and it was circulated. It pays it to the plaintiff, and rejected the request for material and moral compensation, and the plaintiff did not accept the ruling and appealed it to the Abu Dhabi Labor Court of Appeal. The company also submitted a cross-appeal, and the court ruled to cancel the appealed judgment regarding the end of service gratuity request and eliminate this request and amend it again, so that the amount decided by the appellant becomes 596 thousand and 999 dirhams.

The company did not accept the ruling, indicating its adherence to the court of first instance and the appeal that it used its legitimate right to terminate the employee’s service, based on the articles of the Labor Relations Regulation Law, for committing several violations, and a written investigation was conducted with him and the investigating committee concluded the recommendation to terminate his service. The decision to dismiss him is justified and not arbitrary.

The Court of Cassation stated in the merits of the ruling that it is a condition for imposing the dismissal penalty on the worker – for breaching his basic job duties in accordance with the work contract – that he has continued to breach them despite conducting a written investigation with him for this reason and warning him to dismiss if he repeated the breach, and to deposit a copy of the investigation in his file before Signing the dismissal penalty, indicating that the company cited reasons for terminating the service of the respondent, including his low level of performance at work, his violation of work rules and its negative impact on his colleagues, and it did not take the path that the legislator required it to follow, which sacrifices with him the dismissal decision tainted with arbitrariness.

And it ruled rejecting the appeal and obligated the appellant to pay the fees and expenses, and ordered the confiscation of the insurance.

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation upheld the “appeal” ruling and rejected the employer’s appeal.





