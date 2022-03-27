The municipal councils that will be installed this week consist of smaller and smaller groups. In 2022, there are 142 more parties in municipal councils than in 2018. As a result, the fragmentation of local politics has increased again, according to an analysis of the election results by NRC†

With a few exceptions – including Barendrecht, Zeewolde and Hellendoorn where one party obtained the majority – there are hardly any municipalities with large parties with more than nine seats. Fractions are also getting smaller. Over the next four years there will be 593 one-man factions, the city council of Den Bosch even consists of seven one-man factions on 39 seats.

For the past four years, local politicians have warned against work pressure for councilors, for whom the work is an ancillary position. Municipalities have been given more and larger tasks from the government. “The complexity of the policy is challenging even for larger political groups,” said Bahreddine Belhaj, president of the Councilors’ Association.

The question is also what the fragmentation means for the formation of colleges, which has started in many municipalities. Four years ago, research by NRC that fragmentation was not always a reason for a long formation time (the formation then lasted an average of eight weeks). Often there was also a specific local issue that made negotiations slow. In 2018, colleges consisted on average of 3.5 parties, in 2014 of 2.8.

In some cases, instruments from the time of pillarization were reverted to: instead of a coalition agreement, 36 municipalities concluded a council-wide agreement, in which all parties agree in broad terms, so there is no opposition. This is being discussed again in a number of municipalities.

‘If there was an electoral threshold, we would have only had eleven political groups’

Mayor Annemarie Penn-te Strake van Maastricht presides over the most fragmented municipal council, with 16 political groups on 39 seats:

“A number of political groups came to the council thanks to residual seats. If there had been an electoral threshold, we would now have only had 11 political groups. That is a point for politicians in The Hague, which must address the question of an electoral threshold. This morning I discussed it in college with the aldermen from national parties: ‘Go put this on the agenda.’

“We are used to fragmentation in Maastricht. Due to splits, we already had 16 factions in the past two years. Together with the registry and the new council, we are looking at how meeting can be done differently. Everyone likes it when things go efficiently: a budget discussion with two installments each and interruptions can take hours. We’ll stop here at 11pm. If necessary, we will continue the next day. It would be interesting, for example, to see if someone from a green party could speak on that theme on behalf of others.

“My dream is a council that is one whole. Everyone has their own points of view, of course, but outwardly, towards the city, as one city council. Now they are councilors with their own supporters who compete for four years. I can see someone from the opposition, coalition and an alderman going into the neighborhood together to represent the city council as a whole.

“As chairman of the board, I certainly have a role to do something about fragmentation. I have to facilitate council members as best I can: through a thorough induction programme, through a kind of ‘washing street’, in which they learn how to become the best councilors in the Netherlands, and through permanent education† Councilors have to work incredibly hard for very little money. My main concern is that they get overworked. Our democracy is under pressure.”

The fragmentation of local politics has increased: there are now 142 more parties in the municipal council than four years ago (not including later splits). In twelve municipalities there are more than 13 parties on the council.

‘If you have to find a workable majority in everything, then it becomes difficult’

Peter Pels is a clerk in Enkhuizen, with 10 political groups on 17 seats, relatively the most fragmented municipal council:

„We have been working here with a business college for the past four years [met wethouders van buiten] and a council-wide agreement [waarbij de hele gemeenteraad het minstens in hoofdlijnen eens is, en er geen klassieke oppositie-coalitie is]† That was born out of necessity, it was not possible to conclude a council agreement. Enkhuizen was the last to finish forming.

“The fragmentation did not make Enkhuizen ungovernable, although the picture is sometimes that way. There was much debate, many questions were submitted. Many decisions were taken, especially in the first two years, often with a broad majority. But the agreement and the business council did demand a different role for the council and aldermen, a different way of working.

“Now the wish is to form a lot faster, with a coalition agreement. The sound you hear at parties is that the council must consist of aldermen from Enkhuizen, who must be approachable.

“If you have to find a workable majority in everything, then it becomes difficult. And appointing more aldermen is not possible according to the Municipalities Act.

If fractions are smaller, it is more difficult for them to estimate the playing field, the guess work takes a lot of time and the tasks are more complex. I think they have to make choices and work together: you can’t oversee all subjects. As a clerk, I certainly have a role. We need to look closely at the training of councilors, perhaps asking outside experts for expert meetings on topics.”

The average number of seats per party also increased: Enkhuizen has ten factions out of seventeen seats, Ameland six out of eleven. The least fragmented is Hilvarenbeek, which has three parties in a city council of seventeen seats.

‘Every party is doing its best to attract attention’

Arjen Lagerweij is alderman of Municipal Interests Voorst, which went from nine to five seats, but is still the largest party at nineteen seats.

“For us, fragmentation is mainly caused by splitting – except for the SGP, which has been participating in the elections in Voorst for years and now won a seat for the first time. It started with the CDA, traditionally the power bloc, where two councilors had split off. They are now participating themselves. And before that, there was already a split from the VVD, from which Liberaal 2000 arose. They love each other again and have reunited.

“I notice that the fragmentation takes a lot of time. Each side is doing its best to stick its head above the ground – not to get it chopped off, but to attract attention. It takes time. And then it also very much depends on the people who sit on the council on behalf of such a party whether that is annoying, or whether you can handle it. If you treat each other in a decent way, splintering shouldn’t be such a problem. Also for coalition formation – in Voorst it is not too bad with the number of parties.

“We ourselves are also a split from the PvdA, forty years ago now. In the past, it was less obvious to seek refuge in your own company if dissatisfaction arose within a group. It does affect the sense of stability of the city council. Councilors often split out of dissatisfaction with the course or a particular position of their party. Sometimes this happens silently, but usually this dissatisfaction is widely reported. In that sense, I find it disruptive, especially when the actions of government and politics are labeled careless in an oversimplified manner. This nurtures feelings that the government is not listening and that everything is feasible, while politics is about weighing all interests and then making the best, but sometimes also the most difficult, decision.”

Compared to 2018, there are more municipal councils with more than 13 political groups. There are now twelve, almost doubling. Three municipalities have sixteen factions – until now this was more a result of splits during the term of office, not the outcome of the elections.

‘I doubted for a long time whether I would want to run for the city council on my own’

Freddy van Dijkenloses his last D66 colleague in the Montferland city council:

“I doubted for a long time whether I also have the energy in the coming period to do the council work, which the two of us have done over the past four years, on my own. I am currently the only one who has not yet formally accepted his council membership.

“I get all the support from my party, but the conclusion is there: I will soon be alone in the city council. Council membership is a lot of work, there are a lot of files and the political landscape in Montferland has also changed considerably: I not only lose a colleague, D66 also goes from the coalition to the opposition. It’s a huge change on all sides. I will have to choose files and themes, but I do have to read everything.

“I will especially miss the support of my group colleague in the debate. As D66, we are not afraid to occasionally let a voice be heard that is not the opinion of the rest of the council. I would like to talk about how we will give the municipality the right to exist in ten or twenty years’ time and less about smaller problems, such as parking problems in one of the village centres. If I then go to the interruption microphone and give a speech there that I know my party can only do, then it is nice if you walk back to your seat and a colleague says: well done, I completely agree with you .

“Despite my doubts, I will go into the city council. In the end, a thousand people voted for our party. In the past few days I have spoken to many people who say: we voted for you because you represent what concerns us. I want to be there for that voter.”

The number of small fractions increased in municipal councils, as did the number of one-man fractions: from 479 in 2018 to 593 now. Den Bosch has seven one-person groups, nine municipalities have six one-man factions. D66 has the most loners of the national parties.

“It will be less about political color, more about the knowledge of the individual councilor”

Bahreddine Belhaj was a PvdA councilor in Lelystad, still one of the most fragmented councils, and is an informateur in Dronten.

“What you see are more target groups. That’s democracy, everyone can do their thing. The danger lies in the workload. It is already high, but as a one-man faction you cannot do everything. So you’re going to focus on two, three topics. If everyone does that, blind spots can arise.

“I recently wrote about algorithms in local government. They have a huge impact on people, but no one has the time to really delve into them. For example, there are more complex policies that are challenging.

“The solution is cross-party work. As an example: financial specialists are the thing of the VVD, sustainability of GroenLinks. Can you prepare pieces together? I think it will be less about political color in the city council, but necessarily about the knowledge of the individual councilor. The challenge then is that the voter will say in four years’ time: ‘What is the difference between the parties?’ And whoops, then voters will vote again for a new party in the council.

“Forming is more difficult with many parties. Parties are forced to join a coalition, sometimes after a fierce campaign. When they are professional, they know it’s give and take. I also hope that every councilor, every alderman remembers that they are not there for themselves, but for the residents. Then you will come a long way during the college negotiations.”