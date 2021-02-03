The Labor Appeal Court in the Courts of Ras Al Khaimah has ruled that a car education office must pay a former coach with 59,000 dirhams financial dues as compensation for unfair dismissal, end of service, vacation allowance and travel ticket.

In detail, a driving trainer filed a lawsuit demanding that the defendant pay her labor dues of about 108 thousand dirhams, on the basis that she was working for a driving trainer with a salary of 2500 dirhams, and she was suspended from work without justification, and he refused to give her the salary for five months, at the rate of 14 thousand And 167 dirhams.

She explained that she abstained from working, so the rest of her dues, represented by the end of service, were abstained by 7,000 dirhams, a leave allowance of 42 thousand and 500 dirhams, for 17 years of work, and the arbitrary dismissal of three months’ salary was at a rate of 7,500 dirhams, and a warning allowance of 2500 dirhams, end of service gratuity of 38 thousand and 750 dirhams, and a travel ticket allowance of 2500 dirhams.

The court of first instance ruled to compel the defendant to pay her 50 thousand and 333 dirhams, and the appropriate expenses, and it rejected all other requests, and the judgment was not accepted by the plaintiff, so she challenged it with the appeal, and requested to amend the appealed judgment and to judge her with a leave allowance of 42 thousand and 500 dirhams, And compensation for unfair dismissal and a warning allowance of 10 thousand dirhams.

The text of the appeal judgment stated that the obituary for the appealed ruling regarding the rejection of the compensation request for unfair dismissal was valid, as it is decided that the employer breaches his obligations agreed upon in the contract or stipulated by the law, including the payment of wages to the worker on the specified dates, which he is obliged with. The work left a form of unfair dismissal, and the judgment permits it to compensate for this dismissal.

He clarified that the obituary regarding the rejection of the request for a warning allowance is not valid, because the decision is made to judge that the warning allowance is a compensation that the employer or worker is obligated by law to do if either of them terminates the indefinite work contract without respecting the specified time limit.

Regarding the obituary on the appealed judgment by mistake in the application of the law for failure to eliminate a leave allowance for 17 years of work, it is not valid, because the decision regarding the organization of work relations is that in the event of the year’s separation, he is entitled to compensation for the annual leave days that he did not receive in the last two years, equal to his wage Basic.

The court ruled to amend the appealed judgment and make the amount decided upon to the plaintiff, 59,000 dirhams for late salaries, compensation for unfair dismissal, leave allowance, end of service gratuity, and travel ticket, and obligated the defendant to pay the expenses.





