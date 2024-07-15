The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising innovative sustainability solutions, has announced the closing of entries for its 2025 edition.

The award received 5,980 applications from 156 countries across its six categories: health, food, energy, water, climate action and global high schools.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on January 14, 2025, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. This year’s award saw a significant increase in the number of applications, reaching 15%, compared to last year’s cycle, from small and medium-sized enterprises, non-profit organizations and high schools.

A large number of applications across all categories showed a clear trend towards the use of artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, 3D printing, and biotechnology applications, reflecting the high potential of technological innovation to drive progress towards sustainability.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and President of COP28, said: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership, the Zayed Sustainability Prize continues its role in promoting sustainable and inclusive development and stimulating humanitarian work, guided by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, by supporting innovative solutions that address pressing global challenges and have a tangible impact on communities around the world. Over the past 16 years, the Prize has succeeded in improving the living conditions of more than 384 million people.”

“This year’s award received a record number of submissions from across all continents, particularly from youth and organisations in the Global South. The solutions presented showed a growing interest in harnessing the power of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to combat climate change and drive social and environmental progress. The award is proud to support innovators in their efforts to make a difference and build a better future for communities and the planet,” he added. This year’s submissions were of unprecedented diversity, demonstrating the scale of climate change’s impact on countries across continents.

Emerging markets topped the list of participating countries, highlighting the growing interest of developing countries in finding innovative solutions to bridge the sustainability gap. The list of top participating countries included Brazil, India, Kenya, Egypt, the UAE and the United States of America.

This year, the Prize accepted entries in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, French, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish, to promote inclusiveness and broaden participation, and to allow more innovators from different regions and cultures. The Food and Climate Action categories attracted the highest number of applications, with 1,255 and 1,532 respectively, followed by the Health category with 997, while the Global High Schools category received 906, Energy 669 and Water 621. The Food category received twice as many entries this year compared to last year, focusing on the challenges of sustainable food production, relying on innovations such as agricultural technology (Agtech) to enhance the resilience of food systems, while the majority of solutions submitted in the Climate Action category addressed the crisis of forest degradation and carbon emissions, reflecting the efforts made by institutions in this regard to ensure soil restoration, enhance biodiversity, sustainable use of resources and promote environmental sustainability.

The SMEs and NGOs that applied in the Health category focused on improving access to healthcare and disease prevention through innovative technology-based solutions, community programs, and partnerships to address the lack of medical services, especially in underserved areas. The Energy category received many entries from organizations seeking to expand access to sustainable energy in vulnerable communities, and saw an increase in the use of emerging technologies such as hydrogen fuel systems, energy storage solutions, and electric mobility. In the Water category, many entries addressed improving access to water through innovative solutions, focusing on water conservation, advanced recycling technologies, filtration processes, and comprehensive treatment systems to ensure safe water resources for all. The Global High Schools category also saw a double-digit increase in the number of submissions compared to the previous year, reflecting the growing awareness of youth about the challenges of sustainability and their determination to play an active role in promoting sustainable practices.

The projects submitted in this category proposed solutions related to sustainable food production methods such as hydroponics, recycling and waste management strategies, bioenergy, and bioproduct production. After the closing of the application period, the award begins the evaluation phase, where an independent research and analysis company studies the submitted applications to ensure that they meet the conditions and criteria for participation. Then, a selection committee, consisting of a group of international experts, evaluates the projects within the shortlist to select the final list of candidates.

In the final stage, the jury members meet in October to unanimously select the award winners for each category. Since its inception in 2008, the award, which has a total value of $5.9 million, has contributed to making a positive impact in the lives of more than 384 million people around the world.

The award continues to expand its global impact, to drive progress in sustainable development and humanitarian work.

The prize money for each winner in the health, food, energy, water and climate action categories is $1 million, while the prize money for the global high schools category is distributed among six schools, representing six regions around the world, with each winning school receiving $150,000.