I listed the products of my diet in my personal Instagram account (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) 59-year-old singer Lolita (Lolita Milyavskaya) in response to frequent questions about the diet.

“I ate a serving of ice cream, after 10 minutes I had a spicy chicken, after five minutes I drank a bottle of milk. Don’t try to repeat it. Here’s my diet, ”the artist described her last meal.

One of Milyavskaya’s subscribers suggested in the comments that the singer maintains harmony due to the right psychological attitude. “It seems to me that you have adjusted your life and returned to your beloved,” the fan explained. The artist confirmed that this is so.

Earlier, producer Iosif Prigogine said that he had abandoned strict diets in order to lose weight. “You just have to not eat in the evening, do not sort out calories,” he said.