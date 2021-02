The immigrants, of Algerian origin, are at the Escombreras dock, where they are guarded by members of the National Police A Maritime Rescue boat at the Escombreras dock, in a file photo. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 17 February 2021, 15:28



Four boats with 59 people on board had to be rescued this Wednesday by Maritime Rescue in different points of the coast of Cartagena and Mazarrón, according to sources from the emergency teams. The immigrants, of Algerian origin, are at the Escombreras dock, where they are guarded by members of the National Police after being transferred by agents of the Benemérita.