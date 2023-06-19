Security statistics issued by the Statistical Yearbook of the Fujairah Statistics Center revealed that 59% of the total fire incidents in the Emirate of Fujairah are residential fires, as the civil defense teams in the emirate dealt with 151 fires during the past year, without these incidents resulting in any deaths.

The fire statistics dealt with by the Civil Defense Department showed that 105 residential fires were controlled, resulting in the injury of six people, 17 commercial fires, and nine fires in public facilities and services. Fires in recreational places amounted to three fires, and in educational, tourist and industrial buildings and independent warehouses. And transportation nine fires.

The Civil Defense Department dealt with eight fires on farms in the emirate, and negligence is one of the main reasons for their occurrence, whether when waste is burned on farms by workers or in residences, or failure to act properly at the onset of the fire, which leads to its spread.

The Department of Civil Defense in the Emirate of Fujairah stressed the importance of adhering to fire prevention requirements, and the need to fortify the house with smoke detectors, which are the first line of defense in fire accidents, and their installation is extremely important, given the protection they provide for lives and property, as they operate according to a smart system. The smoke detectors are connected to the civil defense operations rooms, to be automatically reported after giving the necessary alerts to the homeowners.

On the other hand, the statistics of the Maritime Security Department in the statistical book stated that drowning accidents constituted 75% of the accidents of maritime transport during the past year, as the total number of people who were subjected to drowning reached six people.