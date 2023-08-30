The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation monitored 59 establishments violating the decision banning work at noon.

These facilities employed 130 workers during the ban period, and legal measures were taken against them.

The ministry appreciated the commitment of private sector establishments to working hours and procedures stipulated in the decision banning work at noon, which prohibits the employment of workers from 12:30 until 3:00 p.m. during the period from June 15 to September 15 of each year.

The ministry also praised the volume of cooperation from the concerned partners at the federal and local levels in the success of implementing the decision, explaining that it had organized more than 67,000 inspection visits, in addition to more than 28,000 orientation visits to facilities from June 15 to August 17.

The ministry stated that it had monitored 59 establishments violating the decision, as they employed 130 workers during the ban period, and legal measures have been taken against them.

Mohsen Al-Nasi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs in the Ministry, Mohsen Al-Nasi, said: “The noon work ban is part of a series of specific measures taken by the Ministry to protect the rights of workers, and to provide conditions and requirements for occupational safety and health. Decisions and regulations aimed at providing the best human and social standards that support the leadership of the UAE labor market, and enhance its competitiveness and flexibility.

He added: “The rates of high compliance with the decision to ban working at noon reflect a well-established culture in the UAE labor market that is based on protecting the rights of workers, and confirms the establishments’ keenness to protect their human resources by providing safety and security conditions, and we look forward to continuing this cooperation and ensuring the establishments’ commitment during the period.” In the future, in order to achieve the common goals of enhancing the competitiveness of the labor market, and ensuring business continuity by preserving the establishments of their human cadres, which are their most important resources.

The decision to ban work at noon is one of the humanitarian policies of the UAE, and it has been implemented for the 19th year in a row, and includes a wide range of obligations and standards that the employer must adhere to during the ban period, the most important of which is providing protective umbrellas for workers from the sun’s rays during the period of stopping work at the time of the ban. At noon, securing appropriate cooling tools in resting places such as fans, in addition to providing the necessary quantities of water, and other irrigation materials and salts authorized to be used in the country, and providing possible tools and amenities. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all establishments to fully comply with the decision to ban work at noon, renewing its commitment to educate workers and owners of establishments about the ban, through orientation tours or other available means.