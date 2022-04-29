A survey released by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry) this Thursday (29.Apr.2022) says that 59% of Brazilians started to consider the situation of the pandemic as “more or less serious”, “little serious” or “nothing severe”. A total of 6 surveys have been carried out since the 1st case of covid-19 in Brazil, the one released in April 2021 is the one that highlights the greatest concern of Brazilians. At the time, 89% classified it as “serious” or “very serious”. Here’s the intact of the search.

According to the survey, the fear of the pandemic also changed considerably in 1 year. About 20% of respondents classify fear as “big” or “very large”. In 2021, that number was 56%. The survey also says that Brazilians started to leave home more. About 95% have already been to the supermarket and 84% to street shops in the last 3 months. Going to the mall (45%) and traveling by plane (36%) also became part of the population’s routine.

Regarding the mandatory vaccination passport in schools and colleges, 77% are in favor of requiring vaccination to attend face-to-face classes. About 61% are also in favor of mandatory proof of vaccination for entry into establishments.

According to the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, the behavior shows that the population recognizes the importance of vaccination in dealing with the pandemic. “We are in a scenario of less seriousness of the pandemic, conducive to the return of economic activities at a pace close to normal, with the resumption of employment. Maintaining care is important so that we can avoid a new wave, for all its impacts on society”, he said.

The use of masks remains a measure still adopted by Brazilians. Most respondents said they would keep using it in supermarkets (73%), traveling by bus or plane (70%), in high street shopping (64%), in malls (61%) and at work (59%). The index falls, but remains above 40%, in activities such as cinemas, bars, restaurants, concerts and gyms. About 29% say they continue to wear masks outdoors and indoors.

The research was published by the CNI in partnership with the FSB Research Institute. A total of 2,015 interviews were conducted with people aged 16 and over between April 1 and 15. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%.