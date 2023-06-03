Survey by Poder360 shows that the National Congress is currently analyzing 148 projects to create salary floors

At least 59 categories workers’ professionals plead for a new wage floor through the 148 legislative texts being processed in the National Congress on the subject. These proposals will gain traction if the national nursing floor is implemented – whose law has already been approved and is pending due to a lawsuit in the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

The lifting of Power360 was carried out last week and includes projects accounted for until the last Tuesday (May 30, 2023). Data were obtained through the Access to Information Law.

The following are infographics compiling the information obtained by the Power360. First, a summary with all the categories that can have their wage floors regulated. Following, the list of all 148 bills in progress (133 in the Chamber and 15 in the Senate).

The list below has all 148 projects. Click on the headers to sort by project, author or profession or Click here to open just the table in another browser tab:

In the Chamber, 74 texts on the subject were presented in the last 5 years alone. In the Senate, the Most of these (4) were presented in 2022 or later this year. The two oldest date from 2016.

In general, most (23) of the texts that are in the National Congress were presented in the last year, a period in which the discussion of the nursing salary floor was based. In 2023 alone, there have been 13.

Below is the evolution of the presentation of proposals on the wage floor in Congress by year since 1991:

BARROSO CRITICISM

On April 26, the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso –who is the rapporteur of the action of the nursing floor in the Court– stated that, if the creation of national floors becomes “rule” in Brazil, the economy would be paralyzed and national backwardness would be perpetuated. The minister said that Congress would have 156 projects in that direction – a number that turns out to be a little lower (148), according to the most recent survey by the Power360.

“I think there is a dramatic federative complexity in the creation of national floors, apart from the exception of teachers […] In my view, national floors in a country with the regional differences and inequalities of Brazil as a general rule does not seem to be –with all due respect to those who think differently– it does not seem to be a good idea”he said.

According to the minister, the “problem” is the idea that federal legislation can be created that imposes a minimum value on categories and, thus, “in the public sector, it can break the budget of the States and, in the private sector, it can make free enterprise unfeasible in many cases“.

Watch (2min6s):

On that occasion, the Supreme Court analyzed the RE (extraordinary appeal) 1279765 –on the application of the national floor of community health and endemic agents to the States, the Federal District and municipalities.

On April 27, the STF decided by 6 votes to 4 for the constitutionality of the text. The rapporteur, Alexandre de Moraes, was accompanied by ministers Roberto Barroso, Nunes Marques, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Dias Toffoli, while André Mendonça, Edson Fachin, Luiz Fux and the President of the Court, Rosa Weber, disagreed.

NURSING FLOOR

Constitutional Amendment 127 (here’s the full – 93 KB), of August 2022, established the sources of funds for the Law 14,434which created a floor of BRL 4,750 for nurses, BRL 3,325 for nursing technicians and BRL 2,375 for nursing assistants and midwives.

On September 4, 2022, however, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, suspended the application of the nursing floor at the risk of financial impacts on public coffers, employee layoffs and possible deterioration in the quality of the service provided. read the full of the preliminary decision (258 KB). The decision was later endorsed by the other ministers in the virtual plenary of the Court.

Congress approved, on December 20, 2022, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which, in theory, makes it possible to pay the floor only in hospitals controlled by the public authorities.

The text directs resources from the financial surplus of public funds and the Social Fund to finance the nursing floor in the state sector, in philanthropic entities and service providers, with a minimum of 60% of attendances for SUS patients (Sistema Único de Saúde ).

Hospital associations and city halls argue, however, that there are no resources to pay for the minimum wage, which would lead to layoffs and hospital closures.

In all, the application of Law 14,434 of 2022 could cause an impact ranging from BRL 16.3 billion to BRL 23.8 billion per year, representing a slice of 11% to 16% of the Ministry of Health budget (R $146.4 billion) earmarked for 2023.

Here’s the history: