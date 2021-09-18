It was a year and more than seven months since Simeone had not faced what will come in the following games: life without Koke. The captain has not exercised with the group since the match against Porto, on Wednesday night, where he suffered two hard tackles (from Zaidu and Uribe, the first very orange) and played 55 ‘. At the end of the game he felt discomfort. The tests determined that he suffered an elongation in the thigh. He is low, along with Lemar on Atlético’s list against Athletic. A test that will measure the resources of the champion. Because, so far, every time Simeone has played without Koke one truth: it may not be noticeable when he is there, but what is missing does show. And it is terrible for Atlético. The last time, that year, seven months and nine days ago, the balance is devastating: four defeats and a draw.

It was precisely in that season that he began with something that will sound like Griezmann right now: whistles the captain. Much less than the French at the moment, of course, but whistles at the end of the day. But Koke is a diesel footballer, one of those who go from less to more every season. As soon as he has the physical tone, he is lung, legs and heart, he is everything, besides captain. When he was injured midway through that 2019-20, many of those who whistled him understood that it was sacrilege, beyond that whistling a footballer from your team always seems like it. Because Atlético without Koke has sunk in recent seasons.

His return, then, could not sit better for Atlético. A draw and three victories in the first four games, one of them ‘impossible’, in the first leg of the round of 16 against the team that that season defended the Champions League title, Klopp’s Liverpool. Never again have whistles directed at Koke been heard from the stands of the Wanda Metropolitano, by the way.

From Paul, Kondogbia …

The past, in which the rojiblanco club was proclaimed league champion, Koke only missed one game. And it was not due to injury but due to sanction: accumulation of yellow cards, loss against Eibar. Simeone breathed: despite this, Atlético won. Now, the team will play without Koke, for the first time, due to injury, since he returned on February 8, 2020 after five games of absence. After that, only another game would be lost, due to suspension, accumulation of yellows, against Barcelona. Atleti tied. This afternoon, Cholo will measure the strength of his squad against Athletic, to see that, without Koke, life can come closer to life with him. Already Kondogbia, the best rojiblanco of recent games, or already De Paul, who, perhaps, the moment has come.