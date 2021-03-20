The Sharjah Municipality announced the transfer of 5,857 parking spaces into parking spaces subject to fees on weekdays and public holidays, within the second phase of the total number of parking spaces that will be transferred, to provide public parking spaces and make them available to the public, in response to the desire of a large segment of customers. The director general of the municipality, Thabet Al-Tarifi, confirmed that the municipality is keen to create public parking spaces for the public, as it works according to annual plans to subject new areas to fees, according to a set of indicators that are taken into account, such as the quality and nature of the area, the readiness of the infrastructure, the density of vehicles, and the vitality of the sector. And the quality of the commercial and industrial establishments in the area, then the municipality prepares the parking lots in the concerned area in an organized manner, and begins installing small and large sign boards that clarify that the area has been subject to fees, and clarify work hours and payment mechanism.





