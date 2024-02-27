Dubai Customs received 6,081 ideas and innovations in 2023, bringing the total number of ideas and innovations it received through all channels since the launch of the electronic suggestions system in 2000 until the end of last year to about 57.87 thousand ideas and innovations.

This was announced during the launch of Dubai Customs’ activities during the UAE Innovation Month, “UAE Innovates 2024,” under the slogan “Impactful Innovations.”

The Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, said that the department attaches great importance to innovation in its efforts to develop customs work, as the Dubai Customs Strategic Plan 2021-2026 identified innovation among its main principles to ensure the efficiency of customs services and achieve our vision. To be the leading customs administration in the world that supports legitimate trade and to implement our mission to work to protect society and promote sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation and innovation.

He added that Dubai Customs' efforts to stimulate creativity and innovation resulted in the development of 6,081 ideas and innovations last year, and the total number of ideas and innovations that were submitted since the launch of the electronic suggestions system from 2000 until the end of last year amounted to about 57.87 thousand ideas and innovations, and Dubai Customs has become the first Arab and international institution. Outside the United Kingdom, it received an honorary fellowship in the British Ideas Organization Awards for the year 2023. The department also won two major awards for the organization, and was able to obtain first place globally in the 14 platinum rating index for the third year in a row from the British Ideas Organization.