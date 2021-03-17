Niger has been hit again by suspected terrorist attacks that left 58 people dead in the west of the country near the border with Mali, in the first violence since President Mohamed Bazoum was elected on February 21.

The government said in a statement broadcast on state television that “unidentified armed groups intercepted four cars carrying passengers on their way back from Banebango Weekly Market to the villages of Shinidogar and Dari Dai.”

The statement added, “The total of these attacks reached 58 dead and one wounded. A number of wheat containers and two cars were burned, in addition to the seizure of two cars.”

No one has yet claimed responsibility for this attack.

The region of Tillaberi, located in the “border triangle” between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, has been witnessing for years bloody attacks by terrorist groups.