The Fujairah Charity Association reported an increase in the number of volunteers registered with it by 58% during the first quarter of this year, compared to last year, stressing that the demand for volunteer work during the last month of Ramadan witnessed unprecedented levels, in light of the efforts made by the wise leadership to support and consolidate volunteer work. among members of society, with the aim of establishing humanitarian development work.

The association emphasized that the awareness of families and individuals, citizens and residents in the country, of the importance of voluntary work, social contributions and their positive impact, increased the number of volunteers from 250 registered in the electronic platform dedicated to volunteering during the past year, to 587 volunteers during the current year.

And the Director General of the Fujairah Charity Association, Youssef Al-Marshoudi, stated that since his administration launched the link dedicated to volunteering for individuals and institutions, the number of volunteers began to increase, which had a major role in achieving the goals of the charitable campaigns that the association holds on all social occasions, or during the month of Ramadan. And in the disasters and crises experienced by some countries, appreciating the role played by the volunteers on a daily basis in Ramadan, as they contributed to the distribution of more than 300,000 meals, in addition to organizing tents for the Iftar project for fasting people in the emirate and its affiliated regions.

He pointed out that the association works to promote a culture of volunteering among families, instill the concept of volunteering and love of goodness in the hearts of young people, and motivate them through charitable and humanitarian activities and initiatives that encourage personal growth and develop a sense of responsibility, while striving to provide an ideal and effective environment for volunteer work in the emirate. The association has provided an online volunteering platform that allows participation with ease and ease in the volunteer work program, “Our volunteering is growth and belonging”, for all individuals aged 18 years and over, and includes all members of society.

He added that the door to volunteering is wide open to accommodate volunteers in community activities, including elderly volunteers who have directly contributed to stimulating giving between generations, and encouraging young people to contribute to volunteering and tangible participation in the success of community activities and initiatives in the emirate.