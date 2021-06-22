The number of countries that receive travelers from the country’s citizens without quarantine upon arrival has reached 58 countries around the world, including American, European, Asian and Arab countries, while travel requirements to these countries varied in terms of mandatory vaccination and the time period for pre-examination, according to what was shown by the traveler’s specialized page. UAE on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Several countries around the world have implemented various precautionary measures and restrictions to receive tourists and visitors at their airports with the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and they vary between institutional quarantine for a week, and the obligation to obtain a negative examination result, and allowing entry to it is limited to the category of restaurants.

On its website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation launched a page for travel advisories during the pandemic, in which it explains the procedures for entering each country, to help the Emirati traveler know the requirements before traveling.

The countries to which citizens are allowed to travel without institutional quarantine included the United States of America, where travel procedures indicated that a PCR test must be performed three days before the date of travel, or provide proof of their recovery from the epidemic in the event of infection to the airline.

It also allows travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without quarantine, with the application of a set of requirements, as the procedures for entering the vaccinated through air and land ports included: obtaining one of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom, and obtaining a negative examination result for the PCR test no later than 72 hours before the date Departure by air, and a negative result of the PCR test, the date of which is not later than 48 hours before the departure time by land, and the registration of the vaccination certificate through the following website:

https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home

All those under the age of eight are excluded from performing the PCR examination, and they are not required to do a PCR examination after arrival or home quarantine upon arrival, and to register in the “Tawakkalna” application within eight hours of arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As for the entry procedures for the unvaccinated, it is through the air ports, as the instructions indicated that the non-vaccinated is the one who did not receive the full “Corona” vaccines approved in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as a negative examination result for the PCR test that is not later than 72 hours before the departure date, All persons under the age of eight are excluded from the PCR examination.

As for quarantine procedures upon arrival in the country, it excludes those who have received vaccinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from quarantine, and they do not have to perform a PCR examination after arrival or home quarantine upon arrival.

As for the procedures for the quarantine of the unvaccinated, the procedures indicated that it is in a designated facility for a period of seven days, provided that they are free from any symptoms suspected of infection, and a (PCR) examination must be done twice: on the first day, and on the seventh day from arrival in the Kingdom, and the period of quarantine ends for those whose examination result appears Negative with no symptoms at the time the result is issued, starting from the eighth day.

Several European countries also allow to receive citizens of the country without quarantine, including Italy, as it requires the traveler to submit a negative PCR test result and its validity period does not exceed 48 hours, while the French Republic requires the traveler with a negative test result (PCR) of no more than 72 One hour, presenting the vaccination certificate for those who have one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, reviewing the French embassy and requesting an entry permit, based on a compelling reason such as treatment or work, and quarantine is not applied to those who receive one of the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, while home quarantine is applied (At the residence) for a period of seven days for those who have not obtained one of the approved vaccinations.

Spain also allows receiving citizens without quarantine, and requires the submission of a negative PCR examination result, the validity period of which does not exceed 48 hours, and the presentation of a certificate of obtaining one of the approved vaccines.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the importance of informing the citizens of the country wishing to travel about the instructions and advice for travelers, and to ensure that they obtain the requirements and information regarding preventive measures against the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) in the desired country before traveling to it.

She advised the citizen to follow the basic steps when planning travel, starting with visiting the ministry’s website, to make sure that the country he is going to is received, then booking travel tickets, and meeting the requirements of the travel destination.

“My presence”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation urged those wishing to travel to register in the “My presence” service, and to register all family members, the elderly and children, through its website or its smart application “UAEMOFAIC”, as the service enables the ministry and its missions abroad to communicate with them in emergencies and crises. While they are traveling and abroad, and providing them with assistance.



