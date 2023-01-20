Data is the result of a survey by the Solidarity Research Network; entity charges monitoring and public policies

A survey of Solidarity Research Network, initiative by researchers to suggest public policies on covid-19 in Brazil, found that 58.5% of people who had covid still had symptoms 3 months after the acute phase of the infection.

The researchers considered 1,230 responses from patients who had the disease diagnosed by a positive PCR test at any stage of the pandemic. The survey was conducted using an online form from March 14 to April 14, 2022.

Among those who claimed to have had symptoms for more than 3 months, 69% said they had not fully recovered from the long covid. Considering only those who were not vaccinated when they became ill, the rate rises to 72%.

The report defines long covid as “symptoms that remain or appear for the 1st time within 3 months after infection with covid-19, affecting quality of life and influencing performance at work and studies, for example. These symptoms last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by other reasons”.

The survey found that both patients who had severe covid and those with milder or asymptomatic conditions were subject to prolonging symptoms.

Also according to the study, the symptoms of long covid are varied. Among the most frequent are:

anxiety (80%);

memory loss (78%);

pain (77%);

lack of attention (75%);

fatigue (73%);

hair loss (71%);

sleep disorders (70%);

mood swings (62%) and;

joint pain (59%).

81% of people who participated in the survey said they had resorted to the health system with complaints of post-covid symptoms.

The Solidarity Research Network highlighted the importance of detecting and treating long-term covid. One of the conclusions of the study was the lack of data provided by the Ministry of Health and by the State secretariats on the subject.

“We looked at all the documents that were produced by the ministry talking about long covid. What we want to draw attention to is that, even if the Ministry of Health cites, mentions and recognizes that there is a long-term covid, these initiatives were insufficient. There is a demand that does not have foreseen routing rules”, said Professor Lorena Barberia, from the Faculty of Philosophy, Letters and Human Sciences at USP, who is part of the Solidarity Research Network, when newspaper from USP (University of São Paulo).

According to Barberia, data are needed to develop public policies and minimize the effects of the disease on Brazilian society. She also highlighted the benefits of vaccination and that “the pandemic is not over”.

“It is a very difficult question for these people [com covid longa] whatwho seek health services, because there are no standardized protocols and referral guidelines, this type of infrastructure does not exist”, he lamented.