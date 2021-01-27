Dubai (Union)

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, confirmed that the work teams at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations made tremendous efforts to maintain security and safety, and to carry out the security message to the fullest, which led to a decrease in the anonymous and worrying reports during the past year 58.5% compared to the same period in 2019.

This came during Al-Mansouri’s presidency of the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations.

The statistics showed a decrease in the total of criminal reports in the fourth quarter of last year by 22.5 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, and the statistics of anonymous reports were presented in the fourth quarter of 2020, which witnessed a decrease of 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-alarmist crimes were recorded in the fourth quarter of last year, as they decreased by 22.9% compared to the same period in 2019.