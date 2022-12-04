Hemaya International Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police revealed that 576 families benefited from Article 89 of the Anti-Drug Law, by reporting their children involved in drug abuse, which contributed to their treatment and rehabilitation, without being held legally accountable.

While the statistics of the General Department for Drug Control, which were seen by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, during his inspection of the department, indicated that 6.6 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized during the past year, which constitutes 47.2% of the amount of drugs seized at the state level.

In detail, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri said that the General Administration for Drug Control has devised new mechanisms and methods to overthrow the dealers and promoters of these toxins, from gangs that are constantly developing their means.

He noted the tangible results achieved by the administration during the past year, as it contributed to the seizure of six tons and 634 kilograms of drugs and tablets that are not permitted to be circulated, pointing out that the administration seized 46% of those involved in trafficking, promotion and abuse of these toxins at the state level.

Statistics showed that the General Department for Drug Control was able to pass 89 important information to 27 countries, in cooperation with liaison officers, which contributed to the arrest of 36 international suspects, with a total of four tons and 463 kilograms of drugs seized.

And it was able to block and close 340 accounts on social media applications and websites for drug promotion, and arrested 91 suspects through it, in addition to implementing various awareness programs through the International Hemaya Center, benefiting 11 million and 781 thousand and 38 people from 50 different nationalities, during the past year.

In addition, the statistics of the International Hemaya Center revealed, during the tour, which was attended by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, that 576 families responded during the past five years to the Dubai Police, and their initiative to report their children involved in the abuse trap, which contributed to their receiving treatment without falling under the law.

The center explained that these families benefited from Article 89, which states that “a criminal case shall not be instituted against a user of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, if the user, on his own, his wife, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or whoever is responsible for his upbringing, applies to the unit or the Public Prosecution.” Or the police before his arrest, or before the issuance of an arrest warrant, requesting that he be deposited for treatment at the unit, so he is deposited with it until the unit decides to remove him.