Hemaya International Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police revealed that 576 families benefited from Article 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, by reporting their children involved in drug use, which contributed to their undergoing treatment and rehabilitation without being held legally accountable.

While the statistics of the General Department for Narcotics Control, which was seen by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, during his inspection of the department, indicated that 6.6 tons of narcotics and psychotropic substances were seized during the past year, a rate of 47.2 of the amount of drugs seized at the state level.

In detail, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said that the Dubai Police General Department for Drug Control has devised new mechanisms and methods to overthrow the dealers and promoters of these toxins, from the gangs that are constantly developing their means.

Al-Marri noted the tangible results achieved by the administration during the past year, as it contributed to seizing 6 tons and 634 kilograms of drugs and tablets that are not allowed to be circulated, pointing out that it achieved a rate of seizing 47.2% of the total drugs and arresting 46% of those involved in trafficking, promotion and abuse of these drugs. toxicology at the state level.

Statistics showed that the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police managed to pass 89 important information to 27 countries in cooperation with liaison officers, which contributed to the arrest of 36 international suspects, with a total of 4 tons and 463 kilograms of drugs seized.

The administration was able to block and close 340 accounts on social media applications and websites for drug promotion, and arrested 91 suspects through them, in addition to implementing various awareness programs through the Hemaya International Center, benefiting 11,781,038 people from 50 different nationalities during the past year.

In addition, the statistics of the International Hemaya Center during the tour, which was carried out in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, revealed that 576 families responded during the past five years to the Dubai Police and their initiative to report their children involved in the drug abuse trap, which contributed to their receiving treatment without falling under penalty of the law.

The center explained that these families benefited from Article 89, which states that “a criminal case shall not be instituted against a user of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, if the user, on his own, his wife, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or whoever is responsible for his upbringing, applies to the unit, the Public Prosecution, or The police before arresting him, or before issuing an arrest warrant, requesting that he be deposited for treatment at the unit, so he is deposited with it until the unit decides to remove him.”