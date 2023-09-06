American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek showed a figure in a revealing way in a new video and delighted fans online. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page. (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

In the posted video, the 57-year-old celebrity swirled in a colored bikini, consisting of a triangle bra and low-cut bottoms. At the same time, over the outfit, the star put on a long cape to match. In addition, she let down her long curly hair, and chose sunglasses as accessories.

Fans appreciated the appearance of Hayek in the comments under the post, which scored more than 812 thousand likes. “She looks like I’m 57, not her”, “She’s like 27”, “Fiery”, “Beautiful and gorgeous queen,” they wrote.

Earlier in September, Salma Hayek also showed a figure in a swimsuit in honor of the 57th anniversary. In the posted photos, the star was captured in a red bikini, decorated with strings and white edging in the form of a chain. She completed her look with a straw hat and rectangular-framed sunglasses.