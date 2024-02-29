American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek was almost embarrassed on camera and showed the video to subscribers. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 57-year-old celebrity posted a video in which hair stylist Miguel Perez does her hair. The TV star, dressed in a white robe, said that she does not like to dye her hair often, so she often hides gray hair with the help of special sprays right before going on the carpet.

In one of the moments caught on video, Hayek accidentally almost exposed her breasts. The posted footage shows that the robe slipped off her shoulder, showing part of her bust, which the editors covered.

In December 2023, Salma Hayek pleased fans with candid photos from her vacation. The actress appeared in front of the camera in black sunglasses and a yellow bikini, which was decorated with a floral print.