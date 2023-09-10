57-year-old singer Natalya Sturm showed her figure in a bikini on her Instagram account (the social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the company Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). The actress danced on camera in the bathroom.

“Do you like rhythmic dancing? Then you’ll be in the nineties,” Sturm captioned the video, in which she moves to the music in a purple bikini.

“Even in clothes it was ugly, and completely disgusting,” “It would be better to dress up,” “No beauty,” subscribers criticized the singer. Some suggested re-recording the video for the artist, wearing a tracksuit instead of a swimsuit.

Earlier, Sturm showed her buttocks after plastic surgery in a video.