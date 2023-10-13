She revealed her waist circumference after plastic surgery and weight loss in a story on her personal page on the social network Instagram, banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia)singer Natalia Shturm.

“My waist is now 63 centimeters. There are secrets: corsets, diets, plastic surgery. But I have the biggest bust with such a small waist! Hurry up to object before I faint from hunger,” said the artist.

For comparison, Sturm cited the parameters of celebrities as an example. According to her, the Soviet and Russian actress and singer Lyudmila Gurchenko had a waist size of 48 centimeters, the American reality TV star Kim Kardashian had 61 centimeters, and the American actress and model Megan Fox had 56 centimeters.

Earlier, Natalya Sturm showed the results of plastic surgery. She did not specify what changes she decided to make in her appearance, but the published photo showed the surgeon’s markings on her face, sides, stomach and buttocks.