Home page World

Split

The Bahamas are considered a holiday paradise. A German was shot dead in his summer residence on the Andros chain of islands (symbol image). © Remedios Valls López/Imago

Three German citizens were surprised by a masked gunman at their summer residence in the Bahamas. A man died. The manhunt is on.

Andros – According to the police, three Germans were staying at their summer residence in the Bahamas and were the victims of an attack. A masked man opened fire on them. One of the men died and another was injured by the gunfire. The member of parliament responsible was shocked. After all, everyone in the area knows everyone.

Bahamas: 57-year-old German shot dead in summer residence

At the request of the German Press Agency, the Federal Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday that a German national had been killed in the Bahamas on Wednesday. The man was 57 years old, said a police spokeswoman.

Together with two other men with German citizenship, the 57-year-old was on Wednesday evening (local time) in front of the “summer residence” on the sparsely populated Andros island chain, according to the police. A masked man approached with a gun. The victims tried to run into the house, it said. The gunman opened fire and then fled in an unknown direction.

Bahamas: Police search for perpetrators, MP shocked – “I am angry and I mourn”

The 57-year-old German was shot dead in the incident. A second German citizen was injured by shots, said the police of the island state. The injured should be flown to the Bahamian capital Nassau for medical treatment. A team of investigators traveled to Andros, said the police spokeswoman. The perpetrator is being vigorously searched for.

The Bahamas map shows the archipelago from above. A German was shot dead on the Andros archipelago. © Peter Hermes Furian/Imago

“I’m shocked, I’m angry and I’m sad,” Leon Lundy, MP for the area, wrote on Facebook. The affected community is small and closely connected, everyone knows everyone. It was an unprecedented act for her. A week ago, German citizens went missing in a plane crash off Costa Rica. It is about the “McFit” founder and his family. The search has now been discontinued. (chd/dpa)