Comedian Kapil Sharma often shares on social media that all the members of his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ are very good bonding. Be it Sumona Chakraborty, Bharti Singh or Krushna Abhishek, Kapil has the most friendly relationship. Their bonding is above working with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma’s love is equal for all of them. He has a special relationship with Archana Puran Singh.

Kapil Sharma is often seen joking with Archana on the set as well as in front of the live audience. Kapil Sharma has congratulated him on his birthday in a special way. Archana Puran Singh is 57 years old a day ago. How can he forget to send love to his mother on this special day. Kapil has wished him a love birthday in a special way by tweeting.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Beautiful from heart, beautiful from Surat, most beautiful of all our lovely Archana Puran Singh ji’s very best wishes on your birthday. May you always keep smiling and making money. Love you mother. Happy birthday Archana Puran Singh. Happy Birthday. ” Along with this, Kapil included many emojis in his message. These include emojis with hearts, love, birthday cakes and celebrations.

See Kapil Sharma’s tweet here

Beautiful from heart, beautiful from Surat, most beautiful of all @apshaha Wish you all the best on your birthday, ???? love u mam ???????? #happybirthdayarchanapuransingh #happybirthday ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/lllOEIEkeS – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) September 26, 2020

Archana the queen of laughter

Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma have known each other since the days of Comedy Circus. Both of them are connected to each other in a professional way for a long time. Kapil Sharma is often seen pulling the leg of Archana in The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil calls Archana the ‘queen of laughter’.

Bhojpuri Song: This bold song of Monalisa and Pawan Singh burst onto YouTube, got more than 60 million views