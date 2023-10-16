Researchers from Khalifa University and the American University of Sharjah were able to identify 57 biomarkers for asthma using advanced machine learning techniques, so that every patient can self-manage his disease. These technologies identified microorganisms in the respiratory system of asthma patients compared to healthy people, and explored the possibility of using Macular microbiota as a biomarker for asthma diagnosis and prognosis.

In detail, the research of the Assistant Professor in Molecular Biology and Genetics at Khalifa University, Dr. Muhammad Al-Batayneh, in collaboration with Reem Salman and Ayman Al-Zaatara, from the American University of Sharjah, revealed 57 microbial markers that can be used to characterize the observed differences in the composition of the macula microbiota between people with asthma and those with asthma. Who do not suffer from it, and the results of their study were published in the Journal of Big Data, which is one of the best academic journals for research. The research team hopes that their discovery of the respiratory tract microbiota associated with asthma in the era of precision medicine will lead to valuable applications for self-control of asthma. Al-Batayneh said: “Several studies have revealed the association of differences in microbial populations in the respiratory airways with the diagnosis of asthma, and have shown that the use of antibiotics in an early stage of life is linked to the development of asthma in childhood, while other studies have shown that people who grew up in an environment with diverse “They have a much lower chance of developing asthma.”

He added: “The research team applied advanced machine learning techniques on a data set consisting of 5,853 operational taxonomic units from the microbial categories of 40 patients, to identify a set of the most relevant operational taxonomic units, and the team succeeded in identifying 57 microbial biomarkers related to diagnosis and therapeutic strategies.”

The study revealed the main respiratory bacterial species associated with asthma patients, and provided new insights into their role in causing it. The research team also noted differences in microbial abundance with different age groups, as pediatric asthma patients showed a high abundance of proteinaceous bacteria, while people were Other proteobacteria are prominent among adult asthma patients, which helps in diagnosis, in addition to the microscopic results of the respiratory system showing a diversity of microorganisms in healthy samples compared to asthma patients.

It is worth noting that asthma is one of the major non-communicable diseases that affects both children and adults alike, and it is the most common chronic disease among children. Inflammation and narrowing of the small airways in the lungs lead to the appearance of asthma symptoms that may come in the form of a combination of either coughing or wheezing. , shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Asthma affects more than 358 million people worldwide, and its causes include a wide range of causes, such as dust, tree pollen, even weather and exercise, and its symptoms can escalate from simple coughing to fatal attacks.

