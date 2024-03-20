The Fujairah Municipality confirmed that the Ramadan market plays a vital role in supporting local products during the holy month of Ramadan, and strengthens the local economy by empowering the local community, noting that it provides the opportunity for 57 productive citizen families affiliated with the Ghars Center for Productive Families, in addition to citizen farmers and shops through Displaying and marketing their products on fixed platforms throughout the holy month.

The municipality stated that the Ramadan market, since its opening until now, has witnessed a large demand from shoppers and participants, as it is considered an ideal destination for citizens and residents in the emirate and abroad, because of the variety of foods it provides that meet different tastes, and visitors can enjoy tasting popular Emirati, Gulf and Arab foods. In addition to Asian dishes, which are an essential part of the variety of foods available in the market.

She stressed that the Ramadan market is subject to intensive inspection campaigns to ensure the safety of the food in it, and the extent of compliance with health requirements and the requirements for transporting, storing, preparing and displaying products, indicating its keenness to ensure transparency in the buying and selling processes, and the commitment to display the prices and offers presented on the products in a clear way that is easy for the consumer. Know its details.