Highlights: Assembly election dates announced in Bihar, results on November 10

ABP News-CVoter survey predicts Nitish to form government again

NDA likely to get 141-161 seats, Grand Alliance 64-84 seats

NDA ahead in vote percentage, Nitish Kumar ahead in CM race

new Delhi

With the announcement of elections in Bihar, all political parties have started strengthening their fort. The grand alliance under the leadership of NDA alliance and RJD are claiming their respective victories. But in the ABP News-CVoter survey, once again the government is seen in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. However, around 57 per cent of the people in the survey are not happy with the work of CM Nitish Kumar and are in favor of changing this government, despite its NDA alliance seems to be making an edge.

According to the survey, the NDA coalition comprising BJP, JDU, HUM and LJP parties seems to be easily getting majority in Bihar assembly elections. If the survey is considered, then the NDA alliance in the state can get 141-161 seats. At the same time, RJD-led grand alliance can get 64-84 seats. Other parties are expected to get 13–23 seats.

People angry with Nitish but ahead of CM race

The NDA is contesting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, while the grand alliance has a fiery Yadav face. 30.9 per cent of the people of the state voted for Nitish as CM while 9.2 per cent chose Sushil Modi while Tejashwi Yadav was chosen by 15.4 per cent on the choice of CM candidate. However, this time, people were not happy with the work of Nitish in the survey. On the question of how his performance as CM was 27.6 percent people said good, 27.2 percent people reported average while 45.3 percent people said bad. In the survey, 56.7 percent people expressed their displeasure with Nitish and said that he wants to remove this government.

Chirag raised the question on ‘Seven Determinations’, Nitish announced his Part-2

NDA far ahead in vote percentage

If we talk about the vote percentage, then the NDA alliance is looking ahead. According to the survey, the NDA can get 44.8 percent of the votes in the state, while the Grand Alliance will have to be satisfied with 33.4 percent. In other’s account, 21.8 percent vote share is visible.

Bihar Election Date: Election Commission announced dates, know when to vote, when results

Elections to be held in 3 phases in Bihar

The Election Commission has announced the Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. The state is going to have elections in 3 phases. The first phase is to be held on 28 October, the second phase on 3 November and the third and final phase on 7 November. The results will be out on 10 November.