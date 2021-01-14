In the final days of his presidency, Donald Trump is a caged animal, increasingly isolated and furious. Your calendar is empty. In order to respond to the riots of last week, he had to replace the megaphone lost on social networks with the attention of the cameras during an official trip to Texas. On Wednesday, to release a statement calling for violence to be avoided, he needed Congressman Jim Jordan to read it during his turn in Congress.

His advisers have said that he followed the ‘impeachment’ debate on television, which has placed him as the only president to have suffered it twice, increasingly angered by the accusations of his own co-religionists. This second trial is by far the one with the most bipartisan support in the history of the country, where only three leaders, including him, have been accused of crimes so serious that they merit removal from power.

None has succeeded, nor will yours do so less than a week after your term ends. The president-elect, Joe Biden, has also asked his own and the Senate – which in a few days will have a Democratic majority – to speed up this process, because he wants the House to focus on the economic programs – which he presented last night at dawn in Spain- and health. The only objective of the ‘impeachment’ is to make sure that he does not return to the White House and in that the ten Republican legislators who joined the Democrats in the vote are at odds with the bases of his party.

According to an Ipsos poll published this Thursday by Axios, 57% of Republicans think he should be the party’s presidential candidate in the next elections in 2024. What is worse, 64% support his behavior and the vast majority, the 91% support him in contesting the election results, because 83% think the country is collapsing, which would justify the insurrection. The division of the country could not be more radical. Only 1% of his followers believe that he should be removed from power, compared to 92% of moderate Democrats.

Hence, Senator Lindsey Graham has returned to his purview, after being aggressively booed by the ‘Trumpistas’ last week for condemning the Capitol uprising. The senator had to be assisted by the police and, hours later, he justified himself before the Fox network.

Trump accepted him back into his inner circle because he has few friends left these days. It was his daughter Ivanka along with his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who convinced him to record a video to lower the tone on the grounds that it would calm the Republicans, and his faithful and radical adviser Jason Miller who wrote that speech without sorry.

Break up with Giuliani



The president is outraged at the lack of support he finds among the legislators of his party and every day he asks who is out there defending him. In this growing isolation, he has also parted company with his lawyer and personal friend Rudy Giuliani, who could lose his license as a lawyer after asking the Capitol protesters for “a trial by combat.” Trump is furious at the $ 20,000 a day fees he had spent and has given orders that nothing be paid to him, according to The Washington Post.

The head of Twitter supports the veto, but believes it is “a failure” * The co-founder and chief executive of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, supported the blocking of the account in that social network of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, but recognized that it sets a “dangerous” precedent and represents a failure. “Having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications,” Dorsey said in a series of tweets. “While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I believe that a ban is our ultimate failure to promote healthy conversation.” Following the veto of other platforms, Snapchat announced on Thursday that it has suspended “permanently” Trump’s account, “in the interests of public safety” and for his “attempts” to “spread disinformation” and “incite violence.” .

On the trip to Texas he was accompanied by Senator Graham, who as a test of loyalty asked to use those four and a half hours of flight to lobby legislators in an attempt to minimize bipartisan support for impeachment. The veteran senator from North Carolina tried to navigate in front of the president, while listening to the indignant reactions of his co-religionists on the device. “Look Mr. President,” he was heard to say, according to ‘The Washington Post’, there are people here who are very angry but I can assure you that the majority of Republicans believe that ‘impeachment’ is bad and unnecessary for the country. “

Trump’s fury is primed with Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who had already distanced himself from him since the summer as a precautionary measure for the infection that struck the White House because of his denial of the virus. McConnell held out until the Georgia election on the 5th, which he is blamed for in large part for having convinced Republicans that the election was rigged. That way it was not worth going out to vote, while the Democrats were more motivated than ever. Once the Senate was declared lost and his wife resigned as Transportation Secretary, the Republican leader in the Upper House was ready to break with Trump. Now the ‘impeachment’ would assure him that he will have to ally with him again, so he has leaked that he could vote in favor of convicting him.