More than half of Italians, 57%, have used homeopathy in their life and are satisfied in 81% of cases. The compatriots know homeopathy and recognize its role within modern medicine: 66% trust the discipline and 77% consider it complementary to conventional medicine. These are some of the results of the survey ‘Homeopathy: knowledge and use in Italy’, conducted in October 2022 for Boiron by Harris Interactive, an international market research company. The data was presented today during an online event.

“What emerges from the survey – comments Silvia Nencioni, managing director and president of Boiron Italia – confirms evidence that we encounter every day: there are many Italians who choose to rely on homeopathy, a humane therapy, respectful of the individual and safe, to treat health problems or to improve the quality of life in some specific circumstances. This survey also underlines some distinctive elements of homeopathy. It is a shared opinion that homeopaths are safe and effective medicines, whose naturalness is also appreciated and the absence of side effects. A therapeutic opportunity that allows health professionals to take overall care of all patients”.

The survey, conducted in 5 countries (Italy, France, Spain, USA and Canada), shows that “almost 7 out of 10 compatriots have unconditional trust in homeopathy; only one out of 10 does not. 66%, immediately after France (73%), but before Spain (61%), the USA (60%) and Canada (50%) – Andrea Ladina, marketing director of Boiron Italia underlines in his speech – It is therefore a solution appreciated and not a niche therapeutic. These are significant numbers and for the future there is the propensity to continue using it, keeping health professionals, doctors and pharmacists as a reference”.

The questionnaire also indicates that, in order to achieve a good level of awareness, it is still necessary to provide correct information: if 86% of Italians declare that they know homeopathy, in fact, only 26% would be able to talk about it and explain it correct. “The data highlight the need for greater communication on homeopathy, which is important for there to be awareness and therefore adherence to therapy – says Bruno Galeazzi, president of Fiamo (Italian Federation of Italian Homeopathic Associations) – Today patients are much more informed and aware than in the past; for this reason I believe it is a duty for the health professional to find the right approach to inform them adequately. We, as Italian homeopaths, together with the other associations that represent this category, are working together on the communication of homeopathy, to make it understandable and accessible to many more people”.

The survey reveals that 6 out of 10 Italians plan to resort to homeopathy in the future. This choice is based on various strengths recognized to homeopathic medicines, among which we recall the fact that they are natural and therefore without the risk of side effects (57%), which allow not to use chemical medicines (45%), which represent an effective treatment (26%) and a better alternative for one’s health (24%). Among those who hypothesize its use in the future – according to the results of the survey – 45% say they would first consult a homeopathic doctor or a general practitioner, while 40% would ask their pharmacist directly. In fact, it emerged that 72% of Italians recognize the pharmacy as the most suitable place for the purchase of homeopathic medicines. Finally, 38% of Italians would like homeopathy to be offered more often by health specialists and about 40% would like to associate homeopathy with conventional therapies.

Made with the aim of measuring awareness, trust and use of various treatment options, but also to understand the place that homeopathy has within modern medicine and evaluate what its perception and role could be in the future, the Harris Interactive survey for Boiron was conducted in Italy on a sample of 1,066 people, representative of the population aged 18 or over.