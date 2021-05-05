During the past year, drowning accidents in Fujairah decreased by about 57%, by three accidents, and two deaths resulting from them were recorded, while seven drowning incidents were recorded during the year 2019 and one person died, and seven people were rescued, according to the statistics of the Maritime Security Department, in the book The annual statistic for Fujairah Statistics Center.

The statistic stated that the drowning resulted in 100% marine accidents with three accidents resulting in the death of two people, a citizen and a resident, and the rescue of a citizen and a resident, while the collision and fire accidents reached 0%. Accidents during the year 2019.

She attributed the decrease in marine accidents last year to the speed of response to marine accidents, the coverage of sea points in all regions of the emirate, and the full readiness of the responsible authorities to serve members of the public in the event of any emergency, in addition to the competent authorities represented in the Fujairah municipality to close the public beaches and the Corniche. In the emirate, as a result of the precautionary measures that limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19), and prevent gatherings after the opening of the beaches and the Corniche.

The statistic clarified that marine accidents usually occur as a result of common circumstances, including collision accidents, delinquency, collision, drowning, ship capsization, fire, machinery malfunction, etc. In addition to the navigator himself, the amount of his information, his competence, the extent of his training, his experience, his technical ability, and his psychological and health conditions. The Federal Land and Maritime Transport Authority investigates all marine accidents and events for all ships, within the UAE territorial waters, and on Emirati ships wherever they are, in coordination with the concerned maritime authorities in their whereabouts.

The investigation of marine accidents and events is carried out through the members of the National Committee for the Investigation of Maritime Accidents, and with the assistance of the specialized technical committee in the authority, and the director may form investigation committees and seek the necessary expertise, as required by the accident.

Places for swimming are determined on the different beaches of the emirate and its affiliated areas, after careful studies of the location of the place, whether in relation to marine currents or the land of the sea, and they are not randomly carried out, and clear signs are placed in different languages ​​indicating indicative and warning panels.





