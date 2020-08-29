Highlights: Big reveal of fraud by ATM card in big action of Chopanki police station.

Interstate gang busted in Alwar, 2 notorious crooks arrested.

Akil and Asfaq arrested with 57 ATM cards.

A native katta and cartridge were also recovered from the miscreants.

Vicious crooks have cheated 20 customers of banks.

Alwar. The Chopanki police station in Alwar district of Rajasthan arrested two vicious gangsters on Saturday, exposing an interstate gang who defrauded them with a bank ATM card. While busting the gang who defrauded the ATM card, the police arrested Aqil and Ashfaq Khan and seized 57 ATM cards of more than 2 dozen banks from their possession. And the cartridge has also been recovered.



Fraud from customers of 20 banks, 57 cards seized

In the interrogation of the police, the accused of cheating the customers of 20 banks on behalf of the accused have been accepted. Chopanki Police Officer Mukesh Kumar said that the crooks have committed dozens of incidents of ATM cheating in different cities in different states. He said that on the information of the informer, Chowki police station had detained Aqeel with a desi bag and 45 ATM card cartridges. He was interrogated, seized ATM cards of different banks and also recovered 12 ATM cards and illegal weapons with his accused partner Ashfaq.

First Way: Common Customers Would Have Been Chosen

According to Alwar police, the two crooks are residents of Jhanda village in Haryana. The accused adopt a different form of fraud in which one way the ATM machine goes inside, both the bullying goes inside and stands to the right-left of the customer. Hang the machine and press the top button out of the four buttons on the left side. Due to this, if the customer is not able to deal with the card, then by entangling him, he would hide his card in the name of helping him and choke the total amount of the bank account. During this time, he would also see his PIN number and then change the ATM card of the customer and place another ATM card with him. After the customer leaves, then go to another machine and withdraw money from his ATM card.

The second way: to cheat the customer together with the bank

In this manner, the crooks take ATM cards of their village and people of their own identity. They give up to 20 thousand rupees in lieu of this. They start the process of withdrawing money from ATM machine by going to other cities with their ATM card. ATMs withdraw money from the card and as soon as the money comes out of the ATM. Then grab the money by hand and the other partner switches off the ATM before taking them out. Due to which the process is not completed. The next day, call the helpline number written on the back of the card and make a complaint about the money being deducted from the account. The bank returns the money in 7 days after formalizing the investigation on the complaint. Then we withdraw money in this way. The accused said that from whom we take the card, they also give some part of the illegal earnings.

