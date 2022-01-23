The Dubai Traffic and Traffic Prosecution ordered the suspension of the driving licenses of 659 accused of traffic issues during the past year, compared to 412 driving licenses during the year 2020, after they were convicted of various charges and violations, including causing the death of other people, driving a vehicle under the influence of narcotics and alcoholic beverages, and traffic charges of varying severity.

The First General Advocate, Head of the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, Counselor Salah Bourousha Al Falasi, revealed that 42 cases were registered against drivers accused of endangering the lives of others in 2021, compared to 38 drivers on the same charge during 2020, and accusations of driving the vehicle under the influence of a drug were brought to 112 defendants compared to 94 defendants in 2020.

He added that the total number of cases registered by the Traffic and Traffic Prosecution during the past year amounted to 11,600 traffic cases received from various Dubai police stations, and about 20,201 requests were registered by dealers through the call center or using the electronic and smart communication tools of the Public Prosecution available with the aim of Reducing visits to service centers, compared to (7371) traffic cases and 10,826 requests registered during 2020.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

