The operational headquarters announced the detection in Russia of 5680 cases of coronavirus per day

In Russia, 5,680 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 21,520,021 people. This is reported on website Operational Headquarters for the fight against infection on Thursday, November 17.

A day earlier, the number of new cases was 5380.

Most cases of infection were recorded in Moscow (1073), St. Petersburg (465) and the Sverdlovsk region (284). Least of all – in the Nenets Okrug, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia (1 case each), as well as Chukotka (2 cases).

Over the past 24 hours, the number of hospitalizations amounted to 1113. During the same period, 6735 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The overall recovery rate reached 20,925,972.

During the day, 61 patients with COVID-19 died. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 391,273 people have died in the country.