The Dubai Taxi Company announced the acquisition of 94 new license plates in the latest auction offered by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, bringing the number of vehicles added in 2024 to 445 taxis. This increase will contribute to raising the company’s market share to 46% during the current year. This strengthens its position as the largest operating company in the transportation sector in Dubai, and confirms the strength of the company’s financial position and its ability to expand and acquire.

This increase, which constitutes an addition to the size of the Dubai Taxi Company's taxi fleet of 5,660 taxi vehicles, comes as an affirmation of the company's continuous efforts to increase its financial resources allocated to operational and strategic work, and within the framework of its expansion plans in the taxi sector, and its continued endeavor to provide transportation services in accordance with the highest international standards. In an innovative, distinctive, digital and sustainable way that facilitates daily transportation for the residents of the Emirate of Dubai.

The CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, Mansour Rahma Al Falasi, confirmed that the operation of 94 new taxi vehicles reflects the sustainable growth witnessed by the company’s business at the operational and investment levels, and the growth in the number of taxi fleet from 5,216 in 2023 to 5,660 in 2024, and it is expected to contribute This addition to the growth of the company’s total revenues for this year, which strengthens its leading financial position in the Dubai Financial Market and contributes to achieving lucrative returns for investors in the company’s shares and increasing the value for the benefit of shareholders, indicating that this addition comes within the framework of the company’s keenness to contribute to the expansion and development of the sector. Transport and communications in the Emirate of Dubai, as it will play an important role in enhancing the operational capabilities of Dubai Taxi, and developing its capabilities to provide the best transportation services, especially since enhancing the taxi fleet will increase the number of daily trips.

He pointed out that Dubai Taxi Company continues to grow its fleet of vehicles, as it recently witnessed a doubling of the number of airport taxi vehicles by 100% by adding 350 new taxi vehicles, which confirms the proactive readiness of Dubai Taxi to provide transportation services according to the highest levels in line with its reputation and status. The emirate is a global tourist destination, keeping pace with the population growth witnessed by the emirate, and in a way that supports the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 in terms of providing sustainable and flexible transportation options for all residents and visitors of the emirate.

Dubai Taxi offers a wide range of transportation solutions across four main business axes, including taxi services with its large, environmentally friendly fleet, limousine services for VIPs with experienced drivers to provide a luxurious experience, in addition to bus services and delivery services for companies.

