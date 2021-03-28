More than 565 thousand cases of coronavirus were detected in the world per day, reports TASS with reference to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of March 28, WHO received information about 126 359 540 infected. During the pandemic, 2,769,473 patients died.

Almost 40 percent of the cases detected in the last 24 hours are in Europe – 224 366. Next are North and South America (218 380 infected), in third place is South-East Asia (71 502).

Earlier, scientists from the University of Leeds Beckett and the University of Kent found that the feeling of shame that appears in people due to infection with the coronavirus increases the time to fight the pandemic.