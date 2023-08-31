The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed that 565 establishments in the private sector have been monitored, and their involvement in the appointment of 824 citizens has been proven in a “fictitious” manner since the middle of last year, which constitutes an explicit violation of the Emiratisation decisions and the “Nafes” program regulations, while the Ministry confirmed that more than 17 thousand private establishments It is committed to employing citizens.

She explained that the monitoring of establishments came as a result of continuous follow-up through the digital and field monitoring system of the Ministry, with the aim of verifying the extent to which private sector establishments adhere to their responsibilities towards the localization process.

The Ministry affirmed its continuity in following up on the implementation of Emiratisation decisions in the labor market, and dealing firmly with violations that aim to defraud Emiratisation targets, including the violation of “fictitious Emiratisation,” noting that legal and administrative measures have been taken against violating establishments, including lowering their classification within the Ministry’s establishment classification system. In addition to imposing administrative fines of no less than 20,000 dirhams and up to 100,000 dirhams, in addition to referring the files of some establishments to the Public Prosecution, according to the severity of the violation.

The Ministry also stopped citizens – who were proven to be involved in the violation – from benefiting from the benefits of the “Nafes” program, and recovered the financial benefits they obtained, in implementation of the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of 2023, regarding amending some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 regarding violations and penalties. Administrative programs related to the initiatives and programs of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES).

The Ministry stressed the need for private sector establishments to abide by the Emiratisation decisions, and to avoid fraud attempts and practices that conflict with the goals and objectives of Emiratisation, to ensure that they are not exposed to violations.

The Ministry appreciated “the commitment of most of the private sector establishments to the specific Emiratization goals, and their fulfillment of their responsibilities in partnership with the Ministry to support the country’s economic development directions, in a way that serves all parties to the economic process, and its continuity,” adding that more than 17,000 private establishments employ citizens whose number exceeds them in the private sector. 81,000, which is the highest number of Emiratis employed in this vital sector in the history of the country.

The Ministry called on citizens to report cases of fraud or negative practices by contacting the call center at 600590000, or through its smart application and website, “especially since the localization process aims to enhance the role of citizens in the private sector, and to ensure their continued real participation in the economic development of their country.” .

Localization is considered “fictitious” in the event that a citizen is registered in the company’s register with a formal job and without real work, just to achieve the formally required goals, or to re-employ citizens on the job in the same facility with the aim of manipulating data, and obtaining the benefits associated with that.

