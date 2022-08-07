Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality recorded, during the first half of this year, 473 violations and warnings for barbershops and women’s salons that did not adhere to the established and enforced health requirements, as part of intensive inspection campaigns carried out by the monitors of the Public Health Department, and confiscated 61 kilograms of invalid cosmetics.

The director of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Eng. Hassan Al-Yamahi, stated that most of the violations recorded in beauty centers and barbershops were not operating the tool sterilization device, not paying attention to the cleanliness of the tools used, in addition to not committing to placing opening dates on packages marked from the date of opening, to In addition to warning facilities for not arranging and organizing refrigerators and shelves, and not sterilizing and cleaning the tools and equipment used.

He noted that the inspection teams in the municipality intensified their periodic and sudden control campaigns on facilities in the city of Dibba and its affiliated areas, during the first half of this year, to ensure that all laws imposed by the municipality are met and implemented, regarding the health behaviors that must be followed to prevent the emerging “Corona” virus, In addition to reminding them of the need to adhere to continuous hygiene and sterilization procedures.

He pointed out that the number of visits and inspection tours in the same period amounted to 2,751 rounds, which resulted in issuing 661 violations, represented in the absence of valid health cards for workers in the establishments, the repeated use of frying oil, the sale, display and use of expired foodstuffs, in addition to the sale of prohibited products. .

He pointed out that four facilities were closed for repeating health violations, selling prohibited materials, and confiscating violating materials amounting to 5,636 kilograms, including: foodstuffs, cosmetics, consumer materials, and prohibited materials from “Neswar” and “dairy” that are used by some nationalities.