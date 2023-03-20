The total equity value of closed institutions was R$1.09 trillion; SVB and Signature breaks are not uncommon

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has caused a market turmoil over the last 10 days. But this type of event is not uncommon in North American capitalism. Since 2001, the United States has registered the failure of 563 banks, whose total assets added (in nominal values, without correction) were US$ 1.09 trillion, according to data from the fdic (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), US federal agency that takes care of guarantees for bank deposits.

The peak of bank failures in the last 20 years was in 2008, 2009 and 2010. The cause was the so-called Lehman Brothers crisis, which led the way in the so-called “sub prime”. In 2008, the market began to collapse for many institutions that granted real estate loans (the “mortgages”expression often translated into Portuguese inappropriately for “mortgages”) with no guarantees that they would ever get their money back. They were rotten credits, known for understatement “sub prime”.

After the crisis that started in 2008, only in 5 years there was no bank failure in the USA (2005, 2006, 2018, 2021 and 2022).

“That [a quebra de bancos norte-americanos] It’s much more common than we think.”said to Power360 the economic consultant Zeina Latif. She assesses that the scenario is influenced because the US economy is “more dynamic”.

In the specialist’s analysis, the failure of smaller banks, such as Signature, does not currently represent such a relevant concern for the US. That’s because shielding systems have been perfected to make operators less vulnerable.

NO BREAKS DURING THE POST-PANDEMIC

The last 2 years have not seen any bankruptcy in the USA because of the greater incentive for financial institutions to restart the economy after the pandemic. In 2020, 2021 and part of 2022, the US interest rate decreased, which led banks to expand the portfolio.

In addition, the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank, relaxed rules on the use of customer funds in March 2020. Financial institutions are now able to spend 100% of what they receive on deposits from account holders.

There is a debate whether these measures were positive or negative for the US financial market. With the end of the pandemic and the return of the increase in interest rates, the demand for loans has decreased. Banks began to buy assets with customer deposits. This is the case with SVB.

The crisis process started when the bank informed that it had liquidated US$ 21 billion in bonds (R$ 109 billion) with US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 9.9 billion) in loss in the 1st quarter.

In addition, it planned to sell US$ 1.7 billion (R$ 8.8 billion) in shares. The result: there was a classic rush by customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible. It turns out that part of the withdrawn amount was invested in other, less liquid assets.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE



After the announcement of losses on March 8, the institution was unable to meet withdrawal requests. Therefore, intervention was necessary to avoid a case similar to the crisis of the subprimein 2008.

On Friday (March 10), the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced the closure of SVB.

The body also appointed the Fdic, created in 1933 at the height of the Great Depression to protect account holders and savers, to handle the situation and return the money to customers and small companies that have deposits at the institution from Monday (13.mar).

The Fdic works in a similar way to the Brazilian FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund).

In addition to the Fdic, the Fed announced on Sunday (12.mar) the creation of a new funding program in the long term for banks to ensure the ability of financial institutions to pay their depositors. The US Treasury will make available up to US$ 25 billion from the Exchange Stabilization Fund for this purpose.

On Monday (March 13), US President Joe Biden spoke about the case. He said the country’s banking system is safe.

The US leader also stated that will hold the culprits accountable by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. A last financial institution was closed on Sunday (12.mar) after presenting systemic risk similar to SVB.

Watch Biden’s speech (5min5s):

In Brazil, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said on Monday (13.Mar) that the BC (Central Bank) should take “some providence” regarding the SVB break.

He also stated that the federal government is in tune with Brazilian banks and the Central Bank to learn about risk perceptions for the Brazilian economy.

Read more about the SBV collapse and its aftermath: