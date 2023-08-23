American actress of Mexican origin Salma Hayek starred in a candid look and delighted fans. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 56-year-old celebrity shared a picture in which she is captured on a yacht in a turquoise swimsuit from the luxury brand Gucci, holding a glass of cocktail in her hands. The posted frame also shows that there is no makeup on the face of the star, and her image is complemented by sunglasses.

Fans admired the appearance of the actress and began to write compliments in the comments under the post. “Queen, you look great”, “Ageless beauty”, “You look attractive as always”, “The most beautiful woman on the planet”, “Perfection itself,” they said.

Earlier it was reported that pictures of Salma Hayek without Photoshop appeared on the network. On the posted photos, the paparazzi captured the star on a yacht in a blue two-piece swimsuit. At the same time, the frames show that cellulite and fat folds are present on the celebrity’s body.