Soviet and Russian theater and film actress, film director and screenwriter Renata Litvinova showed a new photo in a revealing outfit. The corresponding post appeared in her Telegram-channel.

In the published photo, the 56-year-old celebrity appeared in a mirror reflection in a black bikini, consisting of a triangular bra and low-rise briefs. At the same time, she showed a slender figure and a flat stomach. The star completed her look with sunglasses and pulled her hair up.

“My “rare genre” is to go to the mirror and appreciate your reflection before you drink. Who are you and how do you like the one that peers into you? — she signed the publication, which scored 2.4 thousand likes.

Netizens appreciated the appearance of the actress in the comments. “Renata, you are just dazzling”, “Renata, you look amazing. What is your secret?”, “You are wonderful”, “Goddess,” they admired.

Earlier in August, Renata Litvinova showed her face without makeup in the photo. The 56-year-old celebrity shared a picture in which she was captured in a black swimsuit with a polka dot print and a plunging neckline. She was holding a tube of cream in her hand.