56-year-old presenter Davina McCall danced in a bikini on camera

English actress, singer, presenter and journalist Davina McCall shared a video in a revealing image. The corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 56-year-old celebrity danced on camera in a golden bikini. The posted footage shows that the TV star also wore several pieces of jewelry, including a watch, pendants, and bracelets. McCall let her hair down, and forewent makeup and sunglasses.

In the description of the publication, the influencer noted that she was vacationing in Italy.

