A young-looking mother with many children from the UK named the secret to being slim and attractive at 56 years old. Her words are quoted by the Daily Mail.

Personal fitness trainer Lisa Webster lives in Essex, England with her husband Garry and three adult sons. She considers her long-term Pilates lessons to be the key to her toned figure. These workouts help her to strengthen and stretch her muscles without stressing her joints, she says. She also advises practicing breathing exercises to help relieve tension.

The Briton noticed that during stress her hair dulls and falls out. To look good, she builds up and takes nutritional supplements. She admits that before the coronavirus pandemic, she injected Botox to get rid of wrinkles on her forehead. Now, Webster treats the skin three times a week with a facial massager and a special cream. “After a year of use, I have noticed significant changes,” she said.

To help you relax before bed and stay awake in the middle of the night, Webster uses organic hemp oil and magnesium body spray. In addition, she takes salt baths three times a week. All of this, she says, helps her stay attractive and youthful.

Earlier, the “forever young” resident of the New Zealand city of Auckland revealed her way to preserve her beauty and attractiveness. Retired 56-year-old Sheena Cole believes a healthy lifestyle and the mandatory application of sunscreen to the skin are the secret of fighting aging.