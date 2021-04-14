Former supermodel, actress and writer Paulina Porizkova made the cover of the Czech version of the fashion magazine Vogue in a revealing look. She shared the corresponding photo in her Instagram-account.

The picture shows Porizkova posing in a bodysuit made of black transparent material with her hair down. “It has been exactly 40 years since my first shoot for the cover of Vogue at the age of 16. And now, at 56, I completely undressed for Czech Vogue, ”the model wrote in a post, where she also thanked the publication’s film crew.

It is known that the author of the photo session was Porizkova’s compatriot, photographer Marie Tomanova, who also collaborated with Vogue for the first time.

The publication has collected 63 thousand likes, fans appreciated the appearance of the model in the comments. “Brilliant, seductive!”

Earlier in April, Paulina Porizkova rebuffed netizens who condemn her for her candid photos. “I know many of you think that such people should be simply blocked, but I disagree. I believe that they need to be reminded of the responsibility for what they say. Plus I find them pretty funny. You know how to disarm bullies in the schoolyard, right? You just have to make fun of them, ”said the celebrity.