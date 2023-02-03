CNI research states that savings would be 15% to 20% on the electricity bill; migration is allowed from January 2024

More than half of the industries want to migrate to the free energy market from January 2024, according to a survey by CNI (National Confederation of Industry) released this Friday (3.Feb.2023). There are 56% of the companies that are currently in the high voltage captive market.

In September 2022, the government published an ordinance that opened the market to group A consumers, with voltages greater than 2.3 KV (kilovolts). It was already possible to buy energy on the free market since 1996, but only for those who consumed loads above 1,000 kW (kilowatts) –500 kW, in the case of encouraged renewable sources.

The ordinance opened the market for all high voltage industries, regardless of the load consumed, as of January 1, 2024.

The CNI survey of 2,016 small, medium and large companies shows that 59% of large companies buy energy directly from the producer or supplier, on the free market. Among medium-sized companies, 25% are in the free market. The percentage drops to 6% among small businesses.

The companies that use the captive market –that is, that buy from the local energy distributor—are 57% of the medium-sized companies and 70% of the small ones.

“It is time for these companies to prepare for migration. 2023 will be a year to study the market, plan and calculate the viability of entering the free market. It is estimated that 45,000 industries are able to migrate from 2024”, said CNI energy specialist Roberto Wagner Pereira.

CNI estimates a potential reduction of 15% to 20% in the electricity bill of companies with entry into the free market.

Electricity is the industry’s main energy input. According to the confederation, 78% of companies use electricity, followed by diesel oil (4%), natural gas (4%); firewood (3%) and sugarcane bagasse (2%).

More than 70% of companies said they felt the impact of high energy tariffs in 2022. According to the survey, energy expenses meant a 13% increase in the total cost of production in the last 12 months. The increase varies from 12%, for large companies, to 14% and 15% for medium and small companies, in that order.

Industries also felt the impact of the increase in other energy inputs, which represented an average increase of 22% in production costs. The most affected was the extractive industry, which saw the price of diesel increase shipping costs.