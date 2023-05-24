Home fires constitute the highest percentage of fire accidents in the country. Although the concerned authorities in the country have taken measures to reduce the occurrence of this type of accident, such as the use of advanced smoke detection systems at an early stage of a fire, we still witness unfortunate incidents.

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of the Interior, in the past years, fires were recorded in homes and residential buildings, which caused the death of people, in addition to many material losses, despite the efforts made by the state to reduce fires and their dangers.

According to official statistics, “house fires” constitute 56% of fires in general in the country (the percentage was 66% during the years 2019 and 2018).

Also, 70% of deaths in fire accidents occurred inside homes.

The Ministry warned that there are high-risk rooms, namely sleeping places and kitchens, in which the homeowner is required to install smoke detectors, while the rest of the house’s facilities are classified as medium-risk places.

According to the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, one of the main causes of fires breaking out inside the house is the lack of preventive awareness that leads to negligence, the poor infrastructure of old homes, the invalidity of networks and electrical appliances, the invalidity of gas pipes and systems, in addition to unauthorized construction work inside the residences. and unattended ignition sources.

And the Civil Defense Department confirms that the continuation of these causes without treatment nullifies the effect of the smoke monitoring and fire control systems, and makes them lose their usefulness, pointing to the necessity of periodic maintenance of electrical wires and the initiative to repair any electrical contact, and to ensure that electrical wires are isolated using insulation tubes, and to purchase high-quality devices. And disconnect the electrical current from electrical devices after using them, including the computer, and avoid placing the computer on any flammable materials, while it is operating, in addition to making sure that the electrical outlets that children can reach are secured.

In turn, she stressed that the kitchen is considered one of the main sources of fires, as it contains dangerous devices, pointing out the need not to leave it for a long period of time while cooking food.

She also stressed the need to cook oils and grease slowly and monitor them while they are heated, and to ensure that a distance of at least one meter is left between any source of fire or heat and flammable materials.

She urged to make sure to wear appropriate clothes for cooking, to keep curtains or any fabrics away from the stove, to keep lighters in a closed cupboard and keep them away from children, and to keep a blanket and a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and a smoke and heat detector.

Civil defense experts warned of increased risks in homes due to the quality of furniture, and the resulting toxic fumes in the event of fires, in addition to the change in lifestyle, and the preoccupation of individuals and their long distance from their homes, due to work or other circumstances, which increases the risk of home fires.

• Bedrooms and kitchens are high risk places.

• Poor preventive awareness.. One of the main reasons for the outbreak of fires inside the house.