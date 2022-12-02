According to a study by the market research company Hibou, more than half (56%) of Brazilians cannot spend more than an hour without their cell phone. Despite being high, the number fell compared to 2020 (79%), when social isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic increased the use of smartphones.

Between 2020 and 2022, however, the number of Brazilians who say they “lose track of time” when they are using their cell phones grew from 60% to 65%.

+ Group evaluates subsidizing 5G and smartphone use for low-income families

Currently, the preferred activity of Brazilian Internet users on their smartphones is browsing social networks, the type of application used by 89% of those surveyed. Other services also stand out:

62% use banking apps;

49% check their email;

48% make phone calls;

45% buy and order delivery;

44% listen to music;

43% consult maps and weather;

41% shop for themselves;

33% buy items for the home;

25% watch series and movies;

21% have fun with games;

17% listen to podcasts;

14% do video conferences.

“The smartphone is the extension of the Brazilian body. The democratization of access to devices and the mobile internet gives users quick access to diverse information and greater interaction via social networks or messaging applications”, analyzes Ligia Mello, research coordinator and partner at Hibou.

The survey also revealed the mobile phone brands most used by Brazilians. 43% said they had a smartphone from Samsung, 20% from Apple, 17% from Motorola, 9.8% from Xiaomi and 6.5% from LG.