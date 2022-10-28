56 municipalities of Hidalgo will carry out activities corresponding to the celebration of Xantholumwith the aim of strengthening and rooting the tradition of celebrating the Day of the Dead in coordination with the State Government.

Promote in all regions of Gentleman celebrations on the occasion of day of the Dead” After two years of the pandemic, it is essential for tenants and tourists to be part of the customs, traditions and cultural values ​​that the entity offers.

stick to the celebration the municipal governments of regions such as the Huasteca, the Sierra, the Altiplano, Tulancingo, the Mezquital, the Otomí-Tepehua and those located in the south of Gentleman.

Huejutla will celebrate under the motto “Xantholum it is the family, living and dead” and will have 31 activities from October 30 to November 2.

Tlanchinol, Huautla, Huazalingo, Jaltocán, Yahualica and Xochiatipan will carry out state activities; in Calnali the Xantholum I know will celebrate under the name of “Mijka Nelilhuitl” and in San Felipe Orizatlán it will be called “Celebrating life and death 2022”.

“Night of Legends” will take place in Pachuca de Soto, among other activities, as well as “Orchestra Night” and “Cinema at the Municipal Pantheon.”

